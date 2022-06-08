PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of May 30, 2022 – June 5, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,592 calls for service throughout the community.

Theft: 22-31329

On June 1, 202, Deputy DeSantis responded to the 1700 block of Orwell Court in Prince Frederick, MD for the report of a theft. The complainant advised her son’s bicycle was stolen from the side of the residence sometime between May 30 and June 1. The bike is described as a blue and white Kent 20” Ambush bicycle. The estimated value of stolen property is $108.00.

Theft: 22-31914

On June 3, 2022, Deputy Daily responded to the 6500 block of 12th Street in Chesapeake Beach, MD for the report of a theft. The complainant advised she parked her vehicle outside the residence at 10 p.m. on June 2 with approximately a half tank of gas in the tank. When the victim returned to her vehicle on June 3 at 8 a.m., the gas tank was empty and the fuel light was on. The vehicle did not appear to have been moved and no one else had access to the vehicle. Approximately 9 gallons of gasoline was stolen with an estimated value of $50.00.

Damaged Property: 22-32161

On June 4, 2022, Deputy Krueger responded to the 2100 block of Dasher Drive in Lusby, MD for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that sometime between May 29 and June 4, an unknown suspect damaged their vehicle’s side panel while parked outside the residence. The estimated value of the damaged property is $25.00.

Theft: 22-32154

On June 4, 2022, Deputy Hendrickson received report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) stole $160.00 in US currency from a bedroom apartment in the 200 block of Shore Acres Way in Prince Frederick, MD. No other property was taken.



Theft: 22-31581

On June 2, 2022, DFC Burgraff responded to the 11800 block of Poplar Court in Lusby, MD for the report of a theft. The complainant advised on May 29 around 7:45 p.m., her Samsung Galaxy phone was stolen while at Driftwood Beach in Lusby. An attempt to call the phone was made and an unknown individual answered. The victim did not have the ability to track the phone. The estimated value of stolen property is $800.00.

ARRESTS :

Crystal Lynn Magtutu

On May 31, 2022, Deputy R. McCourt responded to the Calvert County Detention Center in Prince Frederick, MD for a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) violation. Investigation revealed during the strip search of inmate Crystal Lynn Magtutu, 34 of Prince Frederick, MD, four packages of Suboxone strips were found on Magtutu’s person. Magtutu was charged with Possessing or Receiving CDS While Confined/Detained and Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.

Nicole Ann Parker

On June 3, 2022, at 6:20 p.m., Deputy Gough responded to the 13100 block of Joy Road in Lusby, MD for the report of trespassing. The homeowner advised a female identified as Nicole Ann Parker, 36 of Lusby, MD and her dog were on the homeowner’s property attempting to enter the victim’s vehicle with her children inside. Deputies advised Parker to vacate the property. Parker was informed that she was trespassed from the property and not to return; otherwise would be subject to arrest. At 6:38 p.m., Parker and her dog returned to the property. Parker was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Christopher Michael Shaner

On June 5, 2022, Deputy Aranda conducted a traffic stop in the 10000 block of Ward Road in Dunkirk, MD for a vehicle’s equipment violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Christopher Michael Shaner, 30 of Chesapeake Beach, MD, Deputy Aranda observed a broken piece of a pill container in the lap of the driver. Shaner gave consent for deputies to search the vehicle. A vehicle search revealed a capsule with a white powdery residue, a rolled-up $20 bill with a white powdery residue, and a prescription bottle with a white powdery residue all of which contained suspected Fentanyl. Shaner was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.