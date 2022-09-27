Calvert County Sheriff's Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 19, 2022 – September 25, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,599 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 22-54487

On September 19, 2022, S/DFC Flynt responded to the 3300 block of Crane Road in Port Republic, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., an unknown suspect (s) destroyed the victim’s mailbox. The estimated value of the damaged property is $300.

Property Destruction: 22-55478

On September 23, 2022, Sgt. Shrawder responded to the 4000 block of 11th Street in North Beach, for the report of property destruction. Investigation revealed sometime between 5 p.m. on Sept. 22 and 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, an unknown suspect (s) spray painted the benches on the boardwalk at Wetlands Overlook Park. The estimated value of the damaged property is $500.

Theft: 22-55133

On September 22, 2022, Cpl. Jacobs responded to Giant Food located at 11740 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between midnight and 7:45 a.m., an unknown suspect (s) stole the front tire and rim to an ENGWE 6061 electric bike. The estimated value of the stolen property is $100.

Vehicle Tampering: 22-54739

On September 20, 2022, Cpl. Bortchevsky responded to the 1700 block of Woodlow Court in Huntingtown, for the report of vehicle tampering. The complainant advised sometime between 2 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 10 a.m. on Sept. 10, an unknown suspect entered the victim’s unlocked passenger car in an attempt to steal the vehicle. Visible damage to the center panel of the infotainment screen and the ignition area was observed. Nothing appears to be missing or stolen from the vehicle. The estimated value of the damaged property is unknown at this time.

ARRESTS:

Travis Christopher Waters

On September 21, 2022, DFC Rzepkowski conducted a traffic stop in the area of Solomons Island Road and Parkers Creek Road in St. Leonard, for a vehicle with multiple traffic violations. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a cut straw containing a white powdery residue and a pill bottle with three blue pills inside. The driver, Travis Christopher Waters, 31 of Monrovia, MD, was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis.

Jacob Allen Elliott

On September 19, 2022, Deputy R. McCourt Jr., was conducting a patrol check in the area of Fairground Road and Armory Road in Prince Frederick. Deputy McCourt observed a wanted suspect, Jacob Allen Elliott, 28 of Broomes Island, in the area and confirmed his active warrant through the Department of Natural Resources. Contact was made with Elliott who became irate and disorderly. Elliott was advised to calm down and stop yelling profanities, which he refused. Elliot was taken into custody on the open warrant and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order of a Law Enforcement Officer.

Douglas William Robertson

On September 21, 2022, DFC Wood responded to the Walmart located at 10600 Town Center Boulevard in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft in progress. Investigation revealed a male suspect was observed pushing a shopping cart full of clothes and was seen exiting the store without making payment. Contact was made with Douglas William Robertson, 34 of Washington D.C., who admitted to the theft. The total value of stolen items was $1,037.00. Robertson was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

Eric Eugene Butler

On September 24, 2022, DFC Gough responded to Buckets Sports Bar located at 12010 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby, for the report of disorderly subjects. Investigation revealed two males were involved in a verbal altercation and were causing a disturbance outside the establishment. Eric Eugene Butler, 41 of Lusby, was advised to leave the property to which he failed to comply. Butler became combative while pulling away from deputies. Butler was placed in custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.