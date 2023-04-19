PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of April 10 – April 16, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,861 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 23-26668

On April 16, 2023, DFC Savick responded to the 4100 block of Mears Ave. (Rod N Reel Parking Garage) in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of damaged property. Investigation revealed the victim’s vehicle had been damaged as a result of a chemical matter from a fire extinguisher. A fire extinguisher was observed laying on the ground 10 feet from the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle sustained approximately $750.00 in damage to the front end as a result of the fire extinguishers ammonium phosphate (a chemical that ruins paint on vehicles).

Theft: 23-24966

On April 10, 2023, DFC Wilder responded to a lot used as a dry dock/marina in the 13800 block of Solomons Island Road in Solomons, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect (s) entered the victim’s 36 ft. trawler style vessel and syphoned 200 gallons of fuel, stole a Garmin GPS/chart plotter, and a power inverter. The estimated value of stolen property is $2,200.00.

Theft: 23-25279

On April 11, 2023, Deputy Huy responded to the 9600 block of Sam Owings Drive in Chesapeake Beach, for a report of a theft. The complainant advised his wallet and its contents ($700 in cash, two credit cards, a MD Driver’s License and a few other items) were stolen from his bedroom closet. The estimated value of stolen property is $760.00.

ARRESTS:

Stephen Michael Kinnison

On April 16, 2023, Deputy Sylver responded to the Walmart located at 150 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a disorderly subject. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Stephen Michael Kinnison, 48 of Lusby, who was attempting to return merchandise he did not originally pay for. Kinnison became very loud and aggressive drawing attention to his self from other customers walking into the Walmart. Kinnison was asked several times to calm down and lower his voice. Store surveillance provided Kinnison did not pay for the stolen merchandise and walked out of the store. Kinnison was arrested and charged with Theft: Less than $100 and Disorderly Conduct.

Elmer Aristides Reyes

On April 13, 2023, Deputy Claggett was conducting a patrol check Abners Crab House located at 3748 Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach, when he was approached by an intoxicated male identified as Elmer Aristides Reyes, 34 of Gaithersburg. Reyes began yelling profanities at the deputies drawing the attention of the patrons inside. Reyes was escorted out of the establishment where he used a closed fist and struck the hood of a vehicle in the parking lot causing a dent in the hood. Reyes was advised he was being placed under arrest and began to resist. Reyes was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property Less Than $1,000 and Disorderly Conduct.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov