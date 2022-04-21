UPDATE – U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Charles Benjamin Stewart, Jr., age 49, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on April 18, 2022, to eight years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine; for illegally transporting a firearm obtained out of state; and for possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Jarod A. Forget of the Drug Enforcement Administration – Washington Field Division; Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans; St. Mary’s County Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron; and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to his guilty plea, from at least June 2016 through July 2017, Stewart conspired with Patrick Nathan Broxton, Stephen Eugene Clark, Jr., Stephen Michael Kinnison, Robert Eugene Davidson, and others to distribute heroin and cocaine in Calvert and Prince George’s County. Stewart obtained heroin from Broxton and then sold smaller quantities of heroin to Kinnison, Davidson, and others. Stewart also supplied cocaine to Kinnison and others for further distribution.

During the course of the conspiracy, Stewart regularly communicated with Broxton, Clark, Kinnison, Davidson, and others, both in person and via phone calls and text messaging, to arrange narcotics transactions. Between September 8, 2016 and February 10, 2017 law enforcement arranged controlled purchases of heroin from Stewart on four occasions, totaling 23 grams. Law enforcement also obtained court-authorized wiretaps for the cellular telephones used by Stewart, Broxton, Clark, Kinnison, and Davidson.

For example, between April 11 and 13, 2017, Stewart and Broxton communicated by telephone to arrange a heroin transaction at a convenience store in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Law enforcement conducted surveillance and saw Broxton meet Stewart at the convenience store, where Stewart bought 150 grams of heroin. Immediately following the meeting, Stewart returned to his residence and contacted one of his customers to see if the customer needed more heroin.

As detailed in his plea agreement, on three occasions between April 15 and May 6, 2017, Stewart purchased a total of more than 210 grams of cocaine from Clark. For example, on April 24, 2017, Stewart arranged by phone to purchase 4.5 ounces of cocaine from Clark for $4,000. Later that day, law enforcement surveilled the meeting at a fast-food restaurant in Prince George’s County, where Stewart and Clark completed the transaction.

On July 6, 2017, law enforcement executed search warrants at locations associated with the drug distribution conspiracy, including Stewart’s two residences in Upper Marlboro. From Stewart’s residences, law enforcement recovered, among other things, a total of approximately 138 grams of heroin; approximately three grams of cocaine, crack cocaine and procaine (a local anesthetic drug); a prescription pill bottle containing approximately 89 Oxycodone pills; approximately three grams of a white powdery substance consisting of cocaine, heroin, caffeine, and diphenhydramine (an antihistamine); approximately 15 grams of cocaine; a total of $40,235 in cash; and drug paraphernalia, including an electric grinder and digital scale, both with heroin and cocaine residue; two bottles of Mannitol powder (a cutting agent); and empty zip-lock baggies. Stewart admitted that he possessed the controlled substances, baggies, and grinder as part of his drug trafficking business and intended to distribute the drugs.

In addition, law enforcement officers also located and seized a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol loaded with nine rounds of ammunition and a spare magazine loaded with nine rounds of .40 caliber ammunition; a 9mm luger caliber semi-automatic pistol; a 12-gauge pump-action firearm; nine rounds of 9mm ammunition; approximately 21 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition; seven 12-gauge shotgun shells; and approximately $16,687 in cash. Stewart admitted that he possessed the firearms and ammunition in furtherance of his drug trafficking business. Further investigation revealed that the 12-gauge pump-action firearm and the .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol were both stolen. Stewart also admitted that, between January 24, 2014 and July 6, 2017, he caused the transportation of a Smith and Wesson model SD9VE, from outside Maryland to his residence, while he was on probation.

Co-defendants Patrick Nathan Broxton, age 50, of Ellicott City, Maryland; Stephen Eugene Clark, Jr., age 57, of Laurel, Maryland; Stephen Michael Kinnison, age 47, of Lusby, Maryland; and Robert Eugene Davidson, age 32, of Sunderland, Maryland, previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy and were sentenced to between 19 months and 10 years in federal prison.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the DEA, the ATF, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Engelking and Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam K. Ake, who prosecuted the case.

GREENBELT, Md. – May 21, 2019 – District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Patrick Nathan Broxton, age 48, of Ellicott City, Maryland, today to 10 years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for a heroin distribution conspiracy and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Jesse R. Fong of the Drug Enforcement Administration – Washington Field Division; Special Agent in Charge Rob Cekada of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans; and Chief Henry P. Stawinski III of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

“Drug traffickers must know that gun crime will lead to federal time, which has no parole—ever,” said United States Attorney Robert K. Hur. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to remove those who would commit violence from our community. Please, put down the guns and save a life—maybe even your own.”

According to his guilty plea from at least June 2016 through July 2017, Patrick Nathan Broxton conspired with Stephen Eugene Clark, Jr., Stephen Michael Kinnison, Robert Eugene Davidson, and others to distribute heroin in Calvert and Prince George’s County. Broxton was a regular source of supply to Stewart, who would then sell smaller quantities of heroin to Kinnison, Davidson, and others. Law enforcement obtained court-ordered wiretaps and intercepted Broxton’s communications with Stewart and others to arrange narcotics transactions. Those intercepted communications, as well as physical surveillance, show that Broxton distributed heroin and cocaine at commercial establishments, including convenience stores and a mall.

For example, between April 11 and 13, 2017, Broxton communicated with a co-conspirator by telephone to arrange a heroin transaction at a convenience store in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. As detailed in his plea agreement, Broxton was employed at a treatment and rehabilitation facility in Crownsville, Maryland, that assisted individuals affected by drug and alcohol dependency, mental health and other conditions. Law enforcement conducted surveillance of Broxton and saw him leave the facility to meet the co-conspirator at the convenience store, where Broxton supplied the co-conspirator with heroin in exchange for cash.

On July 6, 2017, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Broxton’s residence and recovered a 9mm handgun, 48 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a white ballistic vest, heroin which was in a plastic container in the back of a picture frame, a money counting machine, three digital scales with heroin and cocaine residue, and other drug distribution paraphernalia. Broxton, who was not at home at the time of the search, was subsequently arrested at his place of employment.

Broxton was on probation for a previous violent crime conviction at the time of the drug conspiracy and knew that he was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Co-defendants Stephen Eugene Clark, Jr., age 55, of Laurel, Maryland; Stephen Michael Kinnison, age 44, of Lusby, Maryland; and Robert Eugene Davidson, age 29, of Sunderland, Maryland, previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy. Clark was sentenced to 19 months in federal prison. Kinnison and Davidson are scheduled to be sentenced on November 19 and November 21, 2019, respectively. Co-defendant Charles Benjamin Stewart, Jr., age 46, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, remains detained pending trial, which is scheduled to begin on November 5, 2019.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the DEA, the ATF, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer R. Sykes and Erin B. Pulice, who are prosecuting the case.