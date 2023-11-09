PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 30 – November 5, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,827 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 23-77786 On November 2, 2023, Dep. Smith responded to the 12200 block of Saugaro Court in Lusby, for the report of a burglary. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect forced entry to the home and stole household items including an Xfinity cable box, a backpack, and a suitcase containing miscellaneous clothing, a purse, and a wallet. The estimated value of stolen property is $1,335.00. The estimated value of the damaged property is $150.00.

Damaged Property: 23-77166 On Oct. 30, 2023, Dep. Jones responded to the 400 block of Lake Drive in Lusby, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between Oct. 7 and Oct. 30, an unknown suspect smashed out the windshield of the victim’s vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence. The estimated value of damaged property is $500.00.

Motor Vehicle Theft: 23-77211 On October 30, 2023, DFC Lewis responded to the 3600 block of E. Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a motor vehicle theft. The complainant advised he parked his white 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 4-door pickup truck in the front yard of his residence, went inside, and returned 20 minutes later to find his vehicle had been stolen. The truck was left unlocked and the keys were inside the vehicle at the time of the theft. The estimated value of stolen property is $40,000.00.

Theft: 23-77187 On October 30, 2023, Deputy DeSantis responded to the 7700 block of C Street in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised he ordered a Google Pixel 8 phone that was to be shipped to the residence. A FedEx driver arrived at the residence and handed the victim an open square box. The exterior of the box was ripped open and the phone was missing from the package. The estimated value of stolen property was $759.00.

Theft: 23-78166 On November 3, 2023, DFC Sturdivant responded to the CVS located at 10095 Ward Road in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed two black males and a black female entered the CVS and stole several personal hygiene and beauty care products then ran out of the store passing all points of sale. The estimated value of stolen items is $2,798.83.

ARRESTS

Chicago Alexander Garner

On November 5, 2023, Deputy McCourt responded to the 800 block of San Mateo Trail in Lusby, for the reported Assault/Disorderly subject. Contact was made with Chicago Alexander Garner, 29 of Lexington Park. Garner had multiple active warrants for his arrest. Garner was asked about the situation and became extremely hostile and aggressive. Garner attempted to flee from deputies, but was apprehended a short time later. As Garner was placed in handcuffs, he began to resist arrest while yelling profanities and threatening deputies. Garner was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Resist/Interfering with Arrest, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order of a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstructing and Hindering, Disorderly Conduct, Burglary-Fourth Degree and Intoxicated Public Disturbance.

DUI Arrests for the week of October 30 – November 7 Date of Arrest Name Age Hometown Arresting Deputy October 30 Brian R. Simmons 33 Lusby DFC Ostazeski

