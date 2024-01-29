PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, offers free mulch to Calvert County residents and businesses. Mulch is available for pickup Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon, and from 1-3 p.m. at the Appeal Landfill, located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.

The recycled, untreated mulch is made from collected tree debris. There is no mulch limit per resident and mulch is available while supplies last. The county is not liable for any damage to plants or property that may occur from use of the mulch.

Proof of residency or business location is required. Please see attendant or scale clerks for a liability waiver form prior to loading. Assistance may be provided with advance notice. Any open trailers or truck beds must have a tarp or cover to secure the load onto the vehicle. For more information, contact the Calvert County Solid Waste Division at 410-326-0210.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.