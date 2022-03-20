Calvert County To Host Free Drive-thru Rabies Clinics

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Animal Services Division, in partnership with the Calvert County Health Department will host drive-thru rabies clinics to offer free rabies vaccinations for pets.

Clinics will be held Wednesdays, from 5-7 p.m. at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter on the following dates:

April 20

May 18

June 15

Online registration is required. Interested parties can register using the shelter calendar online at www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.

Proof of prior rabies vaccination is required to receive the three-year vaccine. Eligible pets include cats, dogs and ferrets in carriers or on leashes and muzzled if necessary. Citizens are advised no special accommodations will be available for animals that cannot be restrained by their owners, such as feral or aggressive animals.

Calvert County pet licenses will also be available at the rabies clinics. Pet licenses are $7 for spayed or neutered pets (proof required) and $20 for those not spayed or neutered. A Calvert County pet license must be renewed every year and is required for all cats and dogs ages 5 months and older.

Rabies clinics are held monthly throughout the year. The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is an open admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Services Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick.

