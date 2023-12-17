Calvert County Webmaster Recognized As Employee Of The Month For November 2023

From left to right: Commissioner Mike Hart); Commissioner Catherine Grasso (Vice President); Jennifer Sterling; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) honored Jennifer Sterling, webmaster, from the Department of Communications and Media Relations (CMR), as the November 2023 Employee of the Month.

CMR is dedicated to delivering clear, concise and relevant information to county residents through innovative and effective products and services. Among the invaluable tools at our disposal is Zencity, a comprehensive engagement platform and reporting system. Its interactive features create a space for citizen feedback, promoting transparency, trust and collaboration between Calvert County Government (CCG) and its constituents.

When the directive came from leadership for CMR to take charge of Zencity, Jen seized the opportunity with enthusiasm. Actively participating in weekly onboarding calls, she immersed herself in the platform. Despite her primary role as a webmaster, Jen not only mastered the technology but also customized it to meet the unique needs of Calvert County Government. Furthermore, she took on the responsibility of training CMR staff on the platform’s benefits and capabilities.

Now, a year after the project began, Jen is considered a “super user” internally within Zencity. Her expertise has earned her a spot among 12 individuals globally invited to collaborate with Zencity developers, providing valuable insight to multiple product teams.

Departments are eager to leverage “Speak Up Calvert,” a new community engagement platform powered by Zencity. This platform empowers citizens to actively engage in discussions, share insights and collaborate with the county on addressing crucial issues, challenges and opportunities.

Congratulations, Jen!