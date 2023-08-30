Calvert Marine Museum Publishes Latest Book Before The Base

SOLOMONS, Md. – The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is proud to announce the publication of its latest book, Before the Base: Patuxent River Naval Air Test Center Property Condemnation Appraisals, 1942. This comprehensive work, meticulously researched, details the rich history of our region before the establishment of the naval base.

Before the Base sheds light on the documents and procedures the U.S. Navy used in acquiring the 6,000 acres of rural Southern Maryland to unify the military’s aviation testing activities. As a public, non-profit, educational, and regionally oriented institution, CMM is dedicated to the collection, preservation, and presentation of the culture and history of this area. This book offers a fresh perspective on the communities and activities that thrived in the area long before the naval base was established.

“This set of documents provides researchers with solid information on the vernacular farm building architecture, farm layout and contemporary valuation, as well as valuable genealogical information.” remarked Mike Smolek, Former Cultural Resource Manager, Patuxent River Naval Air Test Center.

The public is invited to join editors John Cook and Eve Love on Friday, November 10, 2023 in the Harms Gallery at CMM from 2:15 – 3:15 p.m. for a special presentation uncovering the vast changes that occurred in St. Mary’s County during 1942. Following the presentation, a book signing will begin promptly in the Museum Store where attendees will have an opportunity to engage with the editors. Before the Base will be available to purchase at the Calvert Marine Museum Store for $100.

Whether you’re a history enthusiast or simply curious about the remarkable transformation that altered this county’s cultural landscape, this collection will provide valuable insight to all.

