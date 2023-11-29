Calvert Meals On Wheels Honors Volunteers And Supporters

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Monday, September 11, 2023, Prince Frederick, Maryland, CMOW held its Annual Meeting at the Calvert Pines Senior Center. The September 11 meeting was the organization’s first Annual meeting since 2019. CMOW honors volunteers and supporters and elects new Board members at its annual meeting.

CMOW thanked the volunteers for performing many different tasks: drivers who deliver the meals and smiles, route coordinators who schedule the drivers and drive when needed, and members who serve on the Board of Directors and manage the organization’s day-to-day operations.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) honored CMOW and its outgoing president, Shirl Hendley, with Proclamations. The BOCC celebrated CMOW for its service to the homebound. The Proclamation read, in part, “wish to pay tribute to the many local citizens who have chosen to take time out from their demanding lives to help make the CMOW program successful and make a significant, positive contribution to the social well-being of Calvert County Seniors . . . volunteers are vital to our future as a caring and productive nation, and the senior citizens of Calvert County and the Calvert County Office on Aging wish to honor these volunteers”. Shirl Hendley was honored for her outstanding CMOW leadership. The Proclamation read, in part, thereby recognizing this amazing woman who strives to improve the quality of life for all Calvert County citizens”. Jennifer Moreland, Director of the Calvert County Department of Community Resources, and Ed Sullivan, Chief of the Calvert County Office on Aging (OOA), presented the proclamations on behalf of the Calvert County BOCC.

In addition, Maryland Senator Ben Cardin honored CMOW with Special Certificates of Recognition for the organization and its supporters. The Senator praised CMOW for its dedicated service to the community. The following volunteers were honored for driving: Sharon Fulton and Larry Cumberland, 40 years; Sue Pierce, 39 years; John Ward, 31 years; Gay Luddington, 30 years; Jack Downing and Dave Fondelier, 29 years; and Kay Kingsbury, 28 years. The Help Association, Dunkirk Chesapeake Grille and Deli, Cynthia Popola-Forgione of Dunkirk Giant Foods, SMECO, Cove Point BHEGTS, Calvert Retired School Personnel, and Stallings-Williams American Legion Post 206 were honored for outstanding financial support. Patti Ryon and Harry Markward from the Calvert County OOA were honored for their service to CMOW; CMOW partners Arc of Southern Maryland, Center for Life Enrichment, Calvert County BOCC, and Calvert County OOA were honored for outstanding support to CMOW.

CMOW elected a new President, Michael Hawkins. Before becoming president of CMOW, Mr. Hawkins served as vice president and volunteered with other non-profit groups. CMOW also elected a new Board member, A. Hope Sayles. They will serve a two-year term.

Reverend Andrew Rutledge, Rector from All Saints Parish, provided prayers and blessings.

The Calvert Variety Players, under Susan Yoe’s direction, entertained the gathering with solo performances by Bill Moffatt, Donna Lange, and Carol Accetta.

About CMOW Calvert Meals on Wheels’ mission is to help homebound citizens who have difficulties preparing meals to live more independently. CMOW delivers a meal and a smile five days a week. CMOW is a non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and powered by volunteers. In addition to drivers who deliver meals, volunteer route coordinators manage eight delivery routes throughout the county. CMOW works very closely with the Calvert County Office on Aging. This office provides meals to designated locations for driver pickup, is the central contact point for new clients, and distributes monthly menus. CMOW is a United Way Agency participating in the Maryland Charities and Combined Federal Campaigns.

For information, contact: Michael Hawkins, President, CMOW

P.O. Box 348

Prince Frederick, Maryland 20678

410-535-4606 or 301-855-1170

https://www.calvertmealsonwheels.org

Facebook@calvertmealsonwheels