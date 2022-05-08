PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office recently honored a well-known veteran who had been previously involved with the Washington Redskins as a “Hogette,” Dave “Spiggy” Spigler.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office recognized Spigler, saying the following:

“On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans presented a Sheriff’s Salute to Dave “Spiggy” Spigler of Lusby, MD.

“I can only praise you for the past twenty years, but I know you are a proud Veteran, infamous Hogette, and all around great citizen of Calvert County. You have supported the men and women in law enforcement as well as my twenty years as your Sheriff. It is my pleasure to Salute and Thank You for what you have done for our county and what you’ll continue to do,” Sheriff Evans said.

Members of the CCSO command staff joined Sheriff Evans for Spiggy’s Sheriff Salute and plaque presentation.

Congrats Spiggy and thank you for your support.”

