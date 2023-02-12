Calvert Public Works Highway Maintenance Division Chief Honored As Employee Of The Month

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners honored Mark Mister, highway maintenance division chief, in the Department Public Works, Highway Maintenance as the February 2023 Employee of the Month. From left to right: Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Mark Mister; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners honored Public Works Highway Maintenance Division Chief Mark Mister as the February 2023 Employee of the Month.

Mark was nominated by someone outside of his department for his above-and-beyond instruction and guidance. Mark took the time to show proper use and maintenance of winter road management equipment to ensure staff were confident in their response to inclement weather events.

His nomination praised him for taking the time to teach staff and for his commitment to making sure everyone understood.

He was also lauded for his dedication to clearing Public Safety and First Responder parking lots of ice and snow, which allows staff to safely respond to emergencies regardless of the weather.

His communication with staff and commissioners is clear with every weather response plan. He is always willing to step in whenever an employee calls in sick and he genuinely cares about workplace morale.

Congratulations, Mark!