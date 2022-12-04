PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On Saturday, Dec. 3, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputies, along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police (MSP), Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Maryland State Fire Marshalls participated in the 16th Annual Calvert Shop with a Cop event.

The Shop with a Cop program sponsored by the Calvert Fraternal Order of Police and the Optimist Club of Calvert, joins underprivileged children with local police officers to purchase gifts for themselves and family members leading up to Christmas.

Saturday’s events began with the children being chauffeured from their homes in patrol vehicles to Prince Frederick where they were treated to a delicious breakfast provided by Outback Steakhouse.

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and The Grinch were in attendance helping to spread Christmas cheer.

After bellies were full, the children were escorted with lights and sirens to Walmart for a shopping spree to purchase gifts.

A huge thank you to Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department for hosting the officers, children, and volunteers at the firehouse to wrap presents.

To finish the day, lunch was provided by Chick-Fil-A!

It was the perfect event to kick off the holiday season!

A sincere thank you to Outback Steakhouse, Optimist Club of Calvert County, Calvert FOP, Walmart, Chick-fil-A Prince Frederick, Pros Fore Clothes Foundation, Children’s Aid Inc., CCSO civilian staff, and numerous other community partners who helped make this day magical for everyone.