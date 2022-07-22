PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Among nearly 300 appointments made by Governor Larry Hogan[R] on July 12, Calvert County’s Director of Economic Development, Julie Oberg, was recently placed on the University System of Maryland Board of Regents.

Before being appointed to her position leading Calvert’s Economic Development in January of 2022, Oberg held a stellar reputation in state government.

Oberg served as deputy secretary for the Maryland Department of Agriculture, and previously she served an additional 10 years with the Maryland Department of Agriculture as director of communications and public information officer.

She also served as the director of communications for the Maryland Department of the Environment.

She has since worked for Calvert County’s Economic Development team, overseeing programs, activities, and services designed to attract, retain and expand businesses, and agricultural and tourism enterprises that complement Calvert County.

Oberg also brings a wealth of private sector business background.

Not to mention she is a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park.

“Marylanders deserve the most capable, experienced, and dedicated representatives,” Hogan said of the appointments in a press release. “These appointments reflect the diversity of our state, and I am confident that these appointees will help us continue to change Maryland for the better.”

The governor has announced a total of 316 appointments across the state since the end of the legislative session.

