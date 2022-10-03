Carl Patrick Jameson, age 87, of Waldorf passed away on October 2, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Aubrey “Bill” Jameson, Sr. and Alice “Irma” Jameson; and brother, Aubrey “Junior” Jameson, and is survived by brothers Allan Jameson (Debra) of Albuquerque, NM, and Gene Jameson (Sally) of Waldorf, MD.

Carl and Wanda, his wife of 60 years (deceased), are survived by their two children Tracey O’Leary (Mark) and Todd Jameson (Maria); seven grandchildren: Michael Bruce (Tammy), Christopher Bruce (Brandy), Kristi O’Leary (Gary), and Mark O’Leary Jr.; Devin, Cora, and Clayton Jameson; and, several nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

Carl was born on September 1, 1935, and grew up in Waldorf, MD. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for several years before finishing his eight-year career at Ft. Belvoir, VA, as an armor-making E-6. He transferred to the Maryland National Guard and served another eight years, working as a radio technician at NIKE missile sites. After serving his country, he returned to Southern Maryland where he met his wife, Wanda.

Carl was an honest, hardworking man. He worked at Coca-Cola for 30 years and also served his community in a variety of ways, including serving as the second president of the Hughesville Baseball and Softball Association, president of the Hughesville Optimists, and was an active and proud member of the Hughesville American Legion Post 238. Carl was also an avid fisherman. After retiring in 1996, he assisted on several charter boats and built beautiful custom fishing rods.

Carl’s love of family and friends was unwavering. He enjoyed spending time with them whenever he could, sharing his knowledge

of history, fishing, crabbing, bowling, sports, NASCAR, music and dancing, and “cool” cars (his own). He took great pride in teaching his children and grandchildren the art of operating a trout line, catching, and preparing fresh crabs, shucking oysters, and making other traditional Southern Maryland foods like stuffed ham and soft-shell crabs. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and how he did not like to waste time. He enjoyed sharing even the most simplistic joys of life with others. He will be missed.

