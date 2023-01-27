LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools’ (CCPS) School Meals site, home of breakfast and lunch menus, has a fresh new look. The more user-friendly layout houses all relevant links, nutrition facts and other important details in one place.

Find the School Meals website link on the front page of www.ccboe.com in the icons grid or download the MealViewer To Go app in your favorite app store.

Parents/guardians can make a profile for each of their children in the meal platform or bypass that step altogether. If you make profiles for more than one child, you can go between schools to view the respective menus and if you skipped making profiles, you can type in or select the name of the school you want to view.

The MealViewer site makes it possible to access breakfast and lunch menus per month. Users can easily customize the menu to fit a student’s allergies and can access each menu item’s nutrition facts and description.

Other features on the site include daily meal offerings, a nutrition calculator and prices. Parents can also easily access the school meals application and MyPaymentsPlus on the platform.

CCPS has step-by-step site navigation videos for both the desktop view and mobile view on CCPS social media sites and the CCPS YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/@ccpsmd.

Note: While you can customize the menu to your child’s specific food allergies, please make sure that your child’s school has updated allergies on file.

For any further questions, please contact your child’s school.