PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners congratulates Keren Tuck, instructional assistant at Sunderland Elementary School, who was selected as the 2023 Educational Support Professional of the Year for Calvert County Public Schools.

Over the past four years, Keren has combined her global experiences and perspectives from living and working internationally to enhance learning for her students. From intervention groups to supporting students in expressing their ideas in thoughts or in writing, to mitigating hallway disagreements and offering encouragement and praise to students and colleagues, Keren excels. Her desire to continue lifelong learning and positive influence is appreciated by all who encounter her.

Congratulations, Keren!