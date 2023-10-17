LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is moving forward with its elementary school redistricting process to create an attendance zone for Elementary School No. 23. Last week at the Oct. 10 Board of Education meeting, members of the redistricting committee were announced.

The committee includes eight parents who represent a CCPS elementary school, two parents who represent a CCPS middle school, one parent who represents a CCPS high school, and three community members. All redistricting committee members were selected through a random electronic process. A detailed presentation about the committee selection process is posted on the CCPS website here.

Facilitators for the committee are Steve Andritz, CCPS director of planning and construction, and Jason Tonkins, CCPS director of transportation. The committee will begin to meet next month to develop two alternative plans to establish an attendance zone for Elementary School No. 23.

Construction is underway at the school site, located off St. Charles Parkway in White Plains. The 94,000 square-foot building is set to open at the start of the 2025-2026 school year with space for 778 students.

CCPS staff is hosting a community meeting about the redistricting process at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25, at St. Charles High School in Waldorf. During the meeting, staff will provide an overview of the process, timeline of redistricting and share work the committee will soon begin to establish an attendance zone. The meeting will be livestreamed on the school system website at www.ccboe.com.

St. Charles is located at 5305 Piney Church Road in Waldorf. The meeting will be in the school auditorium; attendees are encouraged to use the parking lot located near the auditorium and gymnasium entrance. Following the staff presentation, attendees will have time to ask questions and/or provide comments.

CCPS has a dedicated redistricting page on its website at https://www.ccboe.com/parents/redistricting-elementary-school.