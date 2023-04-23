HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – Students from Calvert County Public Schools’ (CCPS) Calvert High, Huntingtown High, Patuxent High, and Northern High tested their knowledge in the fields of wildlife management, soil conservation, forestry management, and aquatic resources at the 31st annual Calvert County Envirothon held on April 20, 2023, at King’s Landing Park.

The Envirothon is an annual competition in which students work with environmental professionals throughout the year to gain expertise in a variety of natural resource management fields. Students met with the natural resource specialists for a total of three days during the school year to learn about each specific subject area.

“We are extremely proud of all the students who participated in this year’s program,” shared CCPS CHESPAX Teacher Linda Subda. “The Envirothon experience often leads to future opportunities for our students interested in pursuing environmental careers,” continued Ms. Subda.

The first-place team of this year’s Envirothon was Northern High School with 347 points out of a possible 400 points. Calvert High was a close second with 341 points, and Huntingtown High was third with 327.5 points.

The Northern High School team will advance to the state competition to be held at the Western Maryland 4H Center in Swanton, MD on June 15-16, 2023.

The Envirothon is sponsored by the Calvert County Soil Conservation Service, Calvert Forestry Board, Calvert County Natural Resource Division, Morgan State University Estuarine Research Center PEARL, American Chestnut Land Trust, and the Calvert County Public Schools’ CHESPAX program. For more information, contact the CHESPAX office at (443) 550-8079.