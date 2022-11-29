CCSO Celebrates Annual Retirement And Awards Banquet

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office honored 16 retirees and 29 award recipients at a banquet at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees on Friday, November 4. Honorees were recognized for their service to the Agency, excellent field work, or acts of bravery. Retired Lieutenant Colonel Dave Saunders served as the Master of Ceremonies. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard presented Colors; Officer Haley Holt sang the National Anthem; and Pastor Thirkel Freeman delivered the invocation and benediction.

“Tonight we are honoring 16 retirees who provided a combined 304 years of service to Charles County. We are proud their contributions to this community and to our Agency and thankful for their service” said Major Ronald Farrell. “To those receiving awards, thank you for going above and beyond the call of duty, for saving lives, and for your superior service.”

The following retirees were honored (listed with dates of service):

1. Correctional Officer First Class Julie Young (10/2003 – 3/2020)

2. Corporal Michael DePaulo (11/2006 – 5/2021)

3. James “Jimmy” Stone (09/1998 – 12/2021)

4. Dolores Garner (03/2001 – 12/2021)

5. Charles Deehan (05/2013 – 01/2022)

6. Sergeant Raymond Boelke (08/2000 – 01/2022)

7. Lisa Estes (01/2004 – 02/2022)

8. Master Corporal Tristan Taylor (06/1997 – 04/2022)

9. Correctional Officer First Class Michael Keeler (02/2003 – 04/2022)

10. Deputy Director Judy Torney (04/1986 – 07/2022)

11. Captain Amy Stine (05/1997 – 07/2022)

12. Jose Marti (08/2017 – 08/2022)

13. Master Corporal Richard Gilroy (09/2002 – 08/2022)

14. Sergeant Donald Belfield (08/1992 – 08/2022)

15. Lieutenant Stan Gregan (10/1992 – 09/2022)

16. Maria Musgrove (01/2000 – 10/2022)

The following awards were presented:

Meritorious Service Award: Detective Corporal Cheyann Harris

Over the past two years, D/Cpl. Harris, as part of a joint task force, spearheaded an investigation into a pharmaceutical trafficking operation. During the investigation, it was discovered a local pharmacist was illegally distributing controlled dangerous substances without a legitimate purpose. The pharmacist was exploiting vulnerable addicted females in exchange for sexual favors. It was further discovered; the pharmacist was allowing an employee to take pharmaceuticals from the business and illegally distributing them on the street. Multiple search warrants were executed to gather the information needed to close the pharmacy in question and arrest the suspects.

D/Cpl. Harris is commended for her hard work and dedication in dismantling this operation, and helping to reduce the flow of illegally dispensed drugs in the Metropolitan area. For her efforts, D/Cpl. Harris was presented the Meritorious Service Award.

Meritorious Service Award: Detective Charles Gregory

On May 22, 2022, Det. Gregory was working a secondary assignment at the Charles County Fairgrounds when an electric vehicle became a driverless runaway vehicle. It was headed for a crowd when Det. Gregory jumped onto the vehicle attempting to stop it. He was dragged by the vehicle during the attempt and suffered minor injuries, but he was able to prevent it from harming anyone in the crowd.

Det. Gregory’s quick actions put himself in danger and prevented injuries to citizens. For his courageous efforts during the incident, Det. Gregory was presented a Meritorious Service Award.

Meritorious Service Award: Sergeant Eric Baker, Detective Corporal Ryan Johnson, and Police Officer First Class Thomas Rickard

On October 30, 2020, officers were dispatched to a Waldorf bar for a shooting. Upon arrival, four subjects were located suffering from gunshot wounds, one of which was pronounced deceased upon arrival to the hospital. The investigation revealed the incident stemmed from a feud between two different motorcycle clubs.

D/Cpl. Johnson led the investigation with the assistance of both Sgt. Baker and PFC Rickard, who were assigned to the Marshals’ Task Force. The investigation involved 21 residential search warrants in multiple counties. Forty firearms were recovered and 21 suspects were charged. Between October 2020 and March 2022, the team spent countless hours bringing this case to a close. For the extraordinary investigation and dedication to closing a serious criminal case, Sgt. Eric Baker, D/Cpl. Ryan Johnson and PFC Thomas Rickard were presented a Meritorious Service Award.

Meritorious Service Award: Officer Keegan Dunn

On August 17, 2022, officers responded to the area of Smallwood Drive and McDaniel Road for the report of a male subject who had just stolen a firearm from a family member and fled on foot. The family indicated the suspect was suffering from a mental health episode and was concerned for his safety. While responding, Officer Dunn located the subject on foot and moved his vehicle in position to intercept. Dunn exited his patrol vehicle in pursuit of the male, and after noticing a handgun in the subject’s waistband, he took immediate action to detain him. The man and the firearm were ultimately secured after a brief struggle.

Officer Dunn acted without regard for his safety in apprehending the armed subject. For his actions that day, Officer Dunn was presented a Meritorious Service Award.

The following individuals received Life Saving Awards:

1. Police Officer First Class Luke Smith, Police Officer First Class Richard Welch, and Officer Brian Padgett, for the lifesaving medical care they provided to a suspect who was suffering from a self-inflicted cut to his neck.

2. Master Corporal Clint Walter, for his instrumental efforts in providing CPR to a subject not breathing until EMS arrived.

3. Officer Christopher Cooley and Police Officer First Class Cody Garner, for their quick actions in applying tourniquets to a person who had been in a serious motor vehicle accident and was trapped in their vehicle with an arm and a leg that were nearly amputated.

4. Police Officer First Class David Walker, for his persistence in ensuring an officer received proper care for a medical issue.

The following individuals received Sheriff’s Awards:

1. Lieutenant William Welch, for his efforts as the chair of the Community Outreach Committee.

2. Lieutenant Richard Hulvey, for his work in overseeing the state audit for the Detention Center, which received a 100% compliance rating.

3. Captain Charles Baker, Captain Chris Bean, Captain Louis Schmidt, Captain Jason Carlson, Lieutenant Erica Budd, Kimberly Duley, Jennifer Hackney, Director David Hanna, Corporal Joseph Sapienza, Luis Rodriguez, Sergeant Brion Buchanan, Sergeant George Higgs, Susie Thompson, Tanya Tayman, for their tireless efforts as the Report Writing Committee to ensure the Agency was compliant with the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

The following individuals received Certificates of Commendation during private presentations held previously at CCSO Headquarters:

1. The Narcotics Enforcement Section, for their significant efforts in keeping Charles County free of illegal narcotics.

2. Corporal Mark Bourgeois, for his efforts with the Project Lifesaver and Voluntary Registry Programs.

3. Corporal James Plunkett, for his actions in de-escalating a potentially dangerous situation and helping a student get necessary medical attention.

4. Officer Brian Padgett, for his hard work, diligence, and attention to detail after investigating a suspicious vehicle and tying it to multiple crimes throughout the region.

5. Sergeant Phillip Norris and Sergeant Christopher Rumsey for their investigation into an inmate in possession of CDS at the Detention Center.

6. Patricia Markley, for her attention to detail and the actions she took when she was screening inmate mail and found information being exchanged detailing a plan to introduce drugs into the Detention Center.

7. Officer Richard Kerlin, for his proactive policing and work in recovering illegal firearms.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.