CCSO 'No Shave November' Fundraising Effort To Benefit Accident Victim

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is proud to once again be participating in “No Shave November”, an annual fundraising and awareness effort.

This year our deputies will be putting their razors away (paying a $50 fine for the opportunity to grow a beard) to support a local family who was struck by misfortune, when their 12-year-old daughter, McKenna Cox was critically injured in a pedestrian accident September 7, 2022, in the Oakland Hall community.

Every dollar raised will go towards McKenna’s recovery. McKenna is currently rehabilitating at the Kennedy Krieger Institute and Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, MD.

Sheriff Mike Evans has authorized CCSO personnel to participate in this event and has waived the standard facial hair grooming policy during the month of November to allow deputies to grow out their facial hair in support of this effort.“No Shave November” challenges participants to forgo shaving and to donate money that would typically be spent on shaving and grooming to this cause.

Help us give back to a family who graciously served their community as both of McKenna’s parents have been educators in the Calvert County Public School system for many, many years. We cordially invite the public to join in: Grow. Donate. Share. Support.

To participate and/or donate, contact Capt.. R. Jones at Roscoe.Jones@calvertcountymd.gov.

Donations are being accepted thru Venmo (Calvert County FOP/ @payfop109), cash, and/or check. Checks may be made payable to FOP Lodge 109.

If payment is check or Venmo, please put “No Shave November” in the memo/comment line.