CCSO Officer Involved In Fatal Pedestrian Collision

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating an accident that occurred in the 3600 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf.

During the overnight hours, at approximately 4 a.m., an on-duty CCSO officer was Northbound on Crain Highway when he struck a pedestrian who was walking in the travel portion of the roadway. The officer immediately called for medical personnel and attempted to render first aid until paramedics arrived; however the pedestrian was pronounced deceased.

In accordance with Maryland law, the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office was contacted and deferred the investigation to the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit. Members of the Maryland State Police also responded and are providing assistance with the investigation.

“This is an unfortunate incident on many levels and the accident is being investigated,” said Sheriff Troy Berry.

The identity of the pedestrian will be released once a next of kin has been located. Anyone who may have information relating to this case is asked to contact PFC D. Walker at 301-609-3251.

