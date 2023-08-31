Anthony Kavon Brown

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the whereabouts of Anthony Kavon Brown, 23, of Waldorf, who is wanted in connection with multiple open warrants.

Brown was indicted on charges of violating probation regarding illegal firearm possession; failing to appear in court on a second-degree assault; violating probation related to armed robbery and second-degree assault; and violating a protective order.

Brown is 5’9”, 120 lbs., and frequents Indian Head, Newburg, and Waldorf. He also has ties to Prince George’s County and Northern Virginia.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Rickard at 301-609-3282 ext. 0660. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in the case.