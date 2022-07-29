LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Cedar Lane Senior Living Community, a nonprofit organization offering affordable retirement living, will introduce a shuttle transportation program for Cedar Lane residents beginning August 1, 2022.

Every Monday through Thursday, the shuttle will offer three different looped routes to popular shopping, dining and service-related destinations in St. Mary’s County. Fridays will be reserved for use by the activities program.

“Mobility issues, reduced vision, and difficulty maintaining a personal vehicle can all hinder a senior’s ability to engage in community activities, which impacts their quality of life. Having access to convenient and reliable transportation helps older adults to feel self-reliant and maintain an independent spirit,” said Eric Golden, president and CEO of Cedar Lane. “Cedar Lane’s shuttle service will allow our residents to run errands, explore local attractions, attend events and socially interact while enjoying low-cost transportation in a vehicle they can call their own.”

The vehicle is an eight-seat Ford F-150 Transit passenger van. The vehicle purchase was made possible through operational funds, Friends of Cedar Lane donations and the generous support of individuals and businesses who gave to this year’s capital campaign.

“I don’t have my own transportation so I’m excited about being able to use this new shuttle,” said Cedar Lane resident Anita Heiston. “This should make life a lot easier.”

About Cedar Lane

Founded in 1977, Cedar Lane Senior Living Community is a collaboration of 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations providing affordable housing to seniors and disabled adults.

Situated in the heart of Leonardtown, Maryland, the campus features 195 apartments where residents can live independently while enjoying onsite amenities, optional hospitality services, service coordination and a full calendar of life-enriching activities.

For more information, visit www.cedar-lane.org, call 1-301-475-8966 or visit in person at 22680 Cedar Lane Court.