Changes Announced For Sewer Rate Structure In Chesapeake Beach

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On October 13, 2023, the Town of Chesapeake Beach will be issuing quarterly water and sewer bills and reminds citizens that the FY24 sewer rate structure has changed.

What are the changes? During the FY24 Utility Fund budgeting process a $50 sewer fixed fee per equivalent dwelling unit (EDU) was adopted and will be billed on October 13, 2023, and the subsequent quarters, for all sewer accounts.

What will not change? There is no change to the fixed fee for water service or the water / sewer variable rates that adjust with usage. Utility users who receive Town water services only will not see a change to their water bill.

Why did the Town implement a sewer fixed fee? The sewer fixed fee is implemented to cover the fixed costs of providing sewer services. Fixed costs make up 97% of the Town’s utility fund expenses and are required to maintain critical infrastructure.

How is the fee applied to sewer accounts? The sewer fixed fee is charged per equivalent dwelling unit (EDU) with high demand commercial users compensating the fund for the non-residential burden on the infrastructure by the number of EDU’s used. Accounting for the costs of use is important to decrease liability to the general taxpayer for utility use. If user fees are not supported by utility users the general taxpayer will fund the costs to provide services, especially high demand users.

How do the Town’s utility rates compare to neighboring jurisdictions? After the FY24 addition of the sewer fixed fee, the Town’s utility rates remain on average $166 lower than neighboring jurisdictions on a quarterly basis. For more information on the Town’s utility fund click here.

Table 1: Average residential quarterly bills based on Consumptions of 12,000 gallons or 18,000 gallons / quarter in Chesapeake Beach versus neighboring jurisdictions.

Average Residential Quarterly Consumption at 12,000 gallons Jurisdiction Estimated Quartly Bill Town of Chesapeake Beach $200.84 Town of North Beach $420.00 Calvert County Government $289.25 Calvert County Government Twin Beach Customers (County service users in the Twin Beaches)** $352.43 Average Residential Quarterly Consumption at 18,000 gallons Jurisdiction Estimated Quartly Bill Town of Chesapeake Beach $255.22 Town of North Beach $552.00 Calvert County Government $344.69 Calvert County Government Twin Beach Customers (County service users in the Twin Beaches)** $407.87

* Bill projections exclude the $15 bay restoration fee that is charged in all jurisdictions

** Calvert County Government Twin Beach Customers are users within the Twin Beaches of Chesapeake Beach or North Beach that receive their services from the County and not the municipalities.