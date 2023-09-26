Charles County Charitable Trust Now On The List Of Payroll Donation Program

Credit: Charles County Charitable Trust

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Charles County Charitable Trust is now participating in the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC). It allows any federal employee, active duty military, contractor, or civil servant to go onto the government website and select from 20,000 charities. Donors may choose a monthly, yearly, or one-time donation through payroll deduction or even sign up as a volunteer for the charity of their choice.

“Rather than choosing to support one organization, donors who select Charles County Charitable Trust help nonprofits in Charles County across the board,” says Kelly Porter, Director of Development for the Trust.

Charles County Charitable Trust monitors dozens of organizations that successfully give out diapers and necessities, provide low and no-cost dental and medical services, run youth summer camps and mentorships, equip people with disabilities with necessary tools for independence, promote music and theater programs, and many more worthy causes.

“The sad reality of the nonprofit sector, however, is that the current needs within our communities far outweigh the available resources,” says Porter.

Executive Director Christie Burnett adds, “In our most recent grant cycle round, we saw nonprofit requests for funding more than triple the available funds, which indicates such a huge need. We are hopeful that CFC donors can help fill in these gaps.”

Burnett ensures that 100% of funds donated to the Trust are granted directly to qualified nonprofits who serve.

To see a full list of nonprofit organizations supported by Charles County Charitable Trust, click here.

To learn more about the Combined Federal Campaign, click here.

To choose Charles County Charitable Trust as your designated nonprofit, enter in the code 46758 on the donation page.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com