Charles County Library To Host Kick-Off Party For Their 2023 Summer Learning Challenge

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Every summer, the tri-county libraries (Calvert, St. Mary’s, and Charles) host several reading and learning challenges to celebrate and encourage continued literacy, especially while kids are out of school.

Charles County Public Library (CCPL) will be hosting a Summer Learning Challenge that will also include a special Kick-Off Party on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ruth B. Swann Park in Bryans Road, next to their Potomac branch.

This free event, which is a partnership with Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism, will feature Mad Science of DC STEM programs, food trucks, a live music performance by Sun V Set, and #NRPAFamilyHealthDay demonstrations from the Charles County Department of Recreation.

The event will also include sign-ups for one of the library’s summer challenges, with free t-shirts and tote bags given to those who register while supplies last.

“This is our first large event since COVID and we really wanted to have our first event be in celebration of our Summer Learning Challenge,” Erin Del Signore, the Associate Director, Community Engagement of CCPL, told TheBayNet.com. “This yearly challenge is something that all ages can participate in, families can read together, or new parents can introduce reading to their little ones. We wanted to bring people together in a fun way that gets everyone out and about in their community and encourage a love of reading.”

The Kick-Off Party is just the start of their learning challenge that runs all summer long, from June 1 to August 31. CCPL will have a full schedule of special programs and events. Those who complete the challenge will also be entered into their grand prize drawing. More information on the schedule of events, how to register and more can be found here.

