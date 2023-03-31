Charles County Public Schools High Schools To Stage Spring Plays

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high schools are soaring into the heights, Harvard Law (What? Like it’s hard), and Crunchem Hall Elementary School’s chokey this spring with a slate of stage shows.

The magic of staying on Ms. Trunchbull’s good side will be tested at Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical,” at Maurice J. McDonough High School April 14 through 16. Shows are 7 p.m. on April 14 and 15 with 2 p.m. shows April 15 and 16. Go to mhsdrama303.booktix.com to purchase tickets. McDonough is at 7165 Marshall Corner Road in Pomfret.

Sister Mary Clarence and the nuns of the Holy Order of the Little Sisters of Our Mother of Perpetual Faith take the stage at North Point High School April 20 to 22 for “Sister Act.” The bonds of sisterhood will be solidified at 7 p.m. shows during the run of the play and a 1 p.m. matinee on April 22. North Point is at 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf. General admission is $10 with students and senior citizen tickets $5.

The residents of Upper Manhattan’s Washington Heights welcome audiences to Westlake High School April 20 through 22 when they stage, “In the Heights.” The hottest day in the summer heats up a neighborhood’s story. Shows are at 7 p.m. throughout its run. Westlake is at 3300 Middletown Road in Waldorf. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students. CCPS staff with identification can get two complimentary tickets.

Bend and snap your way to St. Charles High School April 21 to 23 for “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” (but leave Bruiser Woods at home). Shows are 7 p.m. on April 21 and 22 and 2 p.m. on April 22 and 23. St. Charles is at 5305 Piney Church Road in Waldorf. Call the school at 301-753-2090 for ticket information.

Brrrr — it’s cold in here, there must be some Clovers at La Plata High School for “Bring it on: The Musical,” April 27 to 29. Put some pep in your step for a show about rival cheerleading squads who recognize game when they see it. Shows are 6:30 p.m. on April 27 and 28 and 2:30 p.m. April 28 and 29. La Plata is at 6035 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students with CCPS badges honored.

Don’t turn into a pumpkin before Henry E. Lackey High School wraps up the season with “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition,” April 27 through 29. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. during its three-night run. Lackey is at 3000 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head. Call the school at 301-753-1753 for ticket information.

Thomas Stone High School performed “Disney’s Aladdin” earlier this month.

