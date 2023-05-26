WALDORF, Md. – On May 25 at 9:20 a.m., a School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a 16-year-old student sent a private message on social media to another student, which contained a threat to commit mass violence at Mattawoman Middle School.

The student who made the threat attends a different Charles County Public School.

The SRO initiated an investigation and contacted the parents of the student who made the alleged threat. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. The student also faces disciplinary action through the CCPS.

Anyone with information about this case should contact PFC Douglas at 301-609-3282 ext. 658.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

