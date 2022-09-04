WALDORF, Md. — On Friday September 2, 2022, Charles County Sheriff’s Office had 10 new officers take the oath of office and graduate from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy’s Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 50.

At the graduation ceremony Officer Alana Snyder performed the national anthem, and members of all three counties’ Honor Guard teams presented the colors.

Charles County graduate Officer Nathaniel Hopp was the class speaker.

We would like to congratulate Officer Kaitlyn Guntow on winning the Scholastic Award, Officer Hayden Gould for winning the Physical Training Award, and Officer Jonah Gordon for winning the Emergency Vehicle Operations Award and the Steve Allen Award.

The Steve Allen Award is named after one of the original founders of the SMCJA who died of cancer several years ago.

The award recipient demonstrates attributes of leadership, initiative, motivation, and compassion throughout their attendance at the academy.

Thank you to the SMCJA staff and guest instructors for providing excellent training to these recruits for the last 6 months.

The CCSO proudly welcomes the following Police Officers to Charles County:

Jonah Gordon

Hayden Gould

Kaitlyn Guntow

Nathaniel Hopp

Sally Knutsen

Jonathan Logan

Alana Snyder

Zachary Snyder

Andrew Torreyson

Jordan Wheeler