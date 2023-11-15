Check Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself: New Speed Cameras for St. Mary’s County

Credit: c1.staticflickr.com

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Tuesday, November 14th, Sheriff Steve Hall took time out of his highly important profession to speak exclusively with TheBayNet.com.

According to his website, this man approaches his leadership with a passion. “I have not taken the decision to run for your Sheriff lightly. I realize the tremendous responsibility of this endeavor. At its core, the decision was motivated by my passion to lead, and my continuing call to serve the community I love.” [1]

This was reflected in the conversation about public safety while driving and avoiding fatal or potentially fatal car accidents – especially when it comes to our children.

When asked about why he is choosing to propose to install additional speed cameras in school zones and other areas within St. Mary’s County, Sheriff Hall gladly responded, “My main priority is public safety, especially within the school zones. I took office to better our community, but speeding has caused an exponential amount of car accidents that result in severe injury and fatalities.”

He also had a statement about how to drive safely, “The most important thing is that people focus when they are driving. There is a difference between assertive and aggressive driving. Assertive driving is when you are alert, focused, aware of your surroundings, and pay attention to the speed limit. Also, I believe that these cameras will help to encourage drivers to become more responsible on the roads, especially within the school zones. It is my job to make the public aware of how imperative it is that we all drive responsibly.”

As a part of the development review process and before construction is permitted to begin on a new road, traffic signal, or turn lane, transportation officials want to see the impact that construction would have on local traffic and what sort of demands would come from it. A traffic impact study must be submitted in accordance with the requirements set forth in the Zoning Ordinance and usually includes an analysis of the level of service. A traffic impact analysis is a study which assesses the effects that a particular development’s traffic will have on the transportation network in the community. These studies vary in their range of detail and complexity depending on the type, size and location of the development. Traffic impact studies should accompany developments which have the potential to impact the transportation network. They are important in assisting public agencies in making land use decisions. These studies can be used to help evaluate whether the development is appropriate for a site and what type of transportation improvements may be necessary. [2]

Resolutions for the safe posting of roadways are routinely done as a part of the development review process and the acceptance of new roads into the County maintenance system (i.e. Stop, yield, speed limit, and no parking signs). However, in the interest of public safety and the desire to eliminate hazardous conditions, the implementation of certain traffic control devices are necessary and includes weight limit restrictions, temporary road/bridge closures, reduced speed limit signs, and other warning, regulatory, and informational signage. Each year, between 50-100 resolutions are presented to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County for signature authority. [2]

In St. Mary’s County, statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that traffic crashes remain a primary public safety issue. Car, truck, bicycle, pedestrian, and motorcycle accidents are all common occurrences, despite improvements in vehicle safety features, road design, bicycle and pedestrian corridors, and traffic signs. [3]

In conclusion, Sheriff Hall had one more piece of advice to give us, “To the people who have never caused an accident, they should be lauded. When we hold ourselves accountable, do the right thing, and make sure that we follow the rules of the road, that keeps everyone safe. We have all been affected by a car accident in some way. As Sheriff, I have seen how devastating it is for not just the family of the victim(s), but the community as a whole. To everyone who drives responsibly, I would like to say thank you and please encourage others. Teaching others how to drive properly is to ensure that this problem deescalates.”

Drunk driving, driving under the influence, road rage, being on your cell phone, and not being aware of your surroundings can lead to deadly consequences. I personally, as a journalist, have seen my fair share of horrific and fatal car accidents. Let us not be a part of the problem, let us come together, unite, and be a part of the solution. We all owe Sheriff Hall gratitude for his service and his dedication to keeping the roads safe.

