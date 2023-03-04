Chesapeake Collectibles Opens Registration For Taping Event At Maryland Public Television

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Got treasure? Maryland Public Television (MPT) is inviting memorabilia and antique fans to its Owings Mills studio to share the stories of their prized possessions during a two-day taping event on June 24 and 25 for its popular series Chesapeake Collectibles.

Collectors of everything from pop culture items to centuries-old artifacts have a chance to participate in the return of Chesapeake Collectibles for an 11th season of unique, historic, and valuable finds. The hunt is on throughout the Mid-Atlantic region for classic toys and posters, rare books and manuscripts, cultural curiosities, and troves of sports, military, music, and heirloom wonders.

Paid registration is required to attend the event. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated because of studio occupancy limits.

The cost is $120 and includes verbal evaluations of up to three items by a team of experienced appraisers. Some items and their owners may be chosen to appear on the series. Registration information, including attendance details, is available online at chesapeakecollectibles.com.

“Whether they collect vintage vinyl, limited-edition sneakers, Chinese porcelain, or Funko Pops, we want to give everyone an opportunity to possibly share the stories of their treasures with our viewers,” said Patrick Keegan, MPT series executive producer.

During 10 previous seasons of Chesapeake Collectibles, the revelations of discoveries and the stories behind them have ranged from regional to international in origin. Show highlights have included items such as Tibetan wine cups saved from Mao Zedong’s takeover of China, a Shakespeare folio, and a $1 million collection of Hot Wheels toy cars. History and six-figure values were combined in a team-signed 1928 New York Yankees baseball that included Babe Ruth’s signature, as well as a museum-level collection of memorabilia from the U.S. space program’s first official photographer.

Season 11 of Chesapeake Collectibles is scheduled to premiere on MPT in early 2024.

Past episodes of the series are available for viewing online at video.mpt.tv/show/chesapeake-collectibles/ and pbs.org/show/chesapeake-collectibles/.

Major funding for season 11 of Chesapeake Collectibles is provided by Alex Cooper Auctioneers and the generous members of Maryland Public Television.