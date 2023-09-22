Chris Palombi Announces He Is Not Running For Congress In 2024

Credit: Chris Palombi via Facebook

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On September 21, 2023, two-time Republican Congressional Candidate Chris Palombi announced via a Facebook post that he has decided not to run for Congress in 2024.

Here is his full statement.

“Hey everyone! I wanted to take a moment to share some news with you all.

After much reflection and consideration, at this time, I have decided not to run for Congress in 2024. I am incredibly grateful and humbled by the support I received as the Republican nominee in both 2020 and 2022. Your encouragement and belief in me to lead and represent you have meant the world.

However, other exciting opportunities and cherished time with my family are taking precedence in my life. As much as I have been honored by the call and encouragement to run again, I believe it’s essential to listen to my heart and prioritize these aspects of my life.

Despite this decision, my passion for advocating liberty and working towards a better future remains unwavering. I am committed to supporting liberty-oriented candidates in their endeavors to succeed in the upcoming 2024 elections.

This is not the end of my political journey; it’s a bend in the path. I firmly believe that setbacks are merely opportunities for an even greater comeback. So, with enthusiasm and determination, I assure you that I will be running again in the future.

Thank you all for your unwavering support. Together, we will keep striving for a brighter and more prosperous future for our nation. Stay tuned for updates, and as always, your thoughts and ideas are valuable to me.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Chris”

