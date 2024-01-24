Cicadas Are Coming! What You Need To Know

Photo by Sagar Vasnani on Unsplash

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – As we’ve all heard by now, two broods of cicadas will be emerging in mid-May. This will be the first time since 1803 that two broods have emerged at the same time! But where exactly in the Southern Maryland region will these pesky insects hang out?

According to Cicada Mania, the two broods, Brood XIII and Brood XIX, are expected to emerge in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

In an interview with FOX 5, Michael Raupp from the University of Maryland’s Entomology Department stated that we may see some cicadas emerge in the southern parts of St. Mary’s County. The immediate Washington D.C. area is somewhat safe for now as no cicadas are expected to emerge.

Where Cicadas are expected to emerge in 2024. The blue map dots denote Brood XIII cicadas and the red dots are areas where Brood XIX has emerged in the past. (Credit: Cicadasafari.org)

The only area that is expected to host both broods together is central Illinois. So don’t worry, there shouldn’t be a huge amount in our area.

Since it’s been 220 years since these two broods have met, scientists are extremely curious to see what affects this event may have such as the possibility of interbreeding.

So, how should you deal with Cicadas? Well, simply put, just let them be.

Cicadas are completely harmless to humans. They are loud though, like very loud. Their high-pitched buzzes, or mating songs, can reach up to 100 decibels! That’s equivalent to a motorcycle or jackhammer! They’ve been underground for a very long time, so this is a big moment for them.

But other than that minor inconvenience, the cicadas are only expected to be around until late June, so try to enjoy them. Some people try to enjoy them as a tasty snack. I won’t be joining that group personally, but apparently there is some high praise.

Overall, there shouldn’t be too much to worry about for the Southern Maryland region when it comes to Cicadas this year.

