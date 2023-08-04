MARYLAND, DC & VA – Clean Restroom Rentals provides clients with portable restrooms and luxury restroom trailers for all sorts of situations such as events, commercial companies, fairs, festivals, state and county agencies, and emergency response teams.

Clean Restroom Rentals, Inc. has been in business under its parent company, Regional Restrooms since 2020. Their services finally made their way to Maryland in April of 2023.

According to their official website, “Founded in 2020, the company has grown to service New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut customers. Our client portfolio ranges from individuals and families, to large general contractors and event operators. At Regional, we always have a seat for you, and we look forward to working for you.”

Clean Restroom Rentals (1-888-935-0009) offers their high quality service all throughout DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

“We take particular interest, and specialize in customer service and responsiveness,” the company states on their official website. “Our team includes the first founders of a portable restroom business that grew to be a nationwide operator.”

Clean Restroom Rentals prides itself on its high-quality customer service, with brand new equipment, a live person on hand, and its eight-point service plan. The eight-point service plan is their detailed layout on how they ensure that each client is satisfied. It starts when they arrive on-site, they then inspect for unit damage, vacuum the waste, rinse and sanitize, refill with non-potable water and deodorant, refill two large rolls of toilet paper, completely wipe down the units, and even install a nice scent disc.

“Wonderful company. Needed a portable restroom for my contractors on a project site. Everyone loved it. It was a brand new unit, highly recommend Regional Restrooms,” said one happy customer on their website.

To learn more about Clean Restroom Rentals, and how they can help make your next event or project better, you can visit their website here.

