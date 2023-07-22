CLINTON, Md. – She switched from other Maryland Lottery games to Racetrax a few months back and stuck with it, the Clinton resident said, because she was winning a bit here and there. After July 3, the lucky lady liked the game even more because that’s the day she hit for $65,024.80.

“I get more wins with Racetrax than on numbers games,” the player said while claiming her prize July 20 at Lottery headquarters. In addition to the big prize, she has won others up to the four-digit range.

Like many Racetrax enthusiasts, her preferred bet is small amounts on long-odds horses. For her win, she played a 10-cent Superfecta Box bet on horses 9, 10, 11 and 12 for a single race. The total cost of the bet is $2.40 since it’s technically a 10-cent bet on each horse to finish in each of the four top spots and there are 24 ways for all four to finish among the first four. And the odds on the high-number horses are the longest, meaning the payoff is highest when they do win.

Initially, the Prince George’s County resident planned to play the horses in a straight bet configuration, which had the potential to return a payout in the range of $650,000. However, in the excitement of the moment, she placed a boxed bet. It’s a good thing because the horses finished 12, 11, 10 and 9, which is the reverse of the order she picked. Playing boxed was the difference between a five-digit win and just another non-winning ticket.

“It was my time!” the player said.

She has no special plans for her winnings beyond personal expenses and doing something “good for myself,” she said.

Going forward, the lucky woman plans to keep playing Racetrax at the location where she won, the Clinton Citgo station at 9100 Piscataway Road in Clinton. In addition to having a nice area where Racetrax players can gather and watch the animated horses, the location attracts a cordial crowd of Lottery enthusiasts. “They’re friendly people,” she said.

The Lottery will give the Clinton Citgo a bonus of $650.24, equal to 1% of the prize, for selling a winning Racetrax ticket of $10,000 or more.