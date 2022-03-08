Clinton resident Nakisha Mebane won a $65,519.71 payday with the MONOPOLY™ second-chance promotion!

CLINTON, Md. – A Prince George’s County woman discovered her luck was in second-chances, winning a $65,519.71 Rolling Cash Jackpot in the Lottery’s MONOPOLY™ second-chance promotion. The prize, drawn from a series of Lottery players’ second-chance entries, was the first of six Rolling Cash Jackpots that will be awarded during the MONOPOLY second-chance promotion.

The winner, 43-year-old Nakisha Mebane, told Lottery officials that she entered a combination of non-winning MONOPOLY scratch-offs and the Lottery’s FAST PLAY MONOPOLY games into her My Lottery Rewards account for the promotion. One of her eligible entries was selected on Feb. 22, 2022, winning one of the promotion’s Rolling Cash Jackpots. Ten other Lottery players were selected as second-chance winners of $2,500. Nakisha was surprised by a call of congratulations from the Lottery later that afternoon.

An administrator in the Prince George’s County school system, Nakisha said the $65,519.71 prize would help her to invest in herself. She said she plans to use a portion of the funds to finance her part-time nail technician business. Nakisha also plans to continue her dream of becoming an art teacher, using some of the prize for educational expenses as she pursues her teaching degree.

Players can enter any non-winning MONOPOLY™ scratch-off and winning or non-winning FAST PLAY MONOPOLY™ tickets into My Lottery Rewards for a chance to win cash prizes. Six drawings will take place, with each drawing awarding one Rolling Cash Jackpot and ten $2,500 prizes. A Rolling Cash Jackpot is a prize that starts at $2,500 at the beginning of each promotion period, and grows until the drawing date. Additional information is available at mdlottery.com/monopoly.

