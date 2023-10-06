COLD CASE: Unsolved Murder Of Elizabeth Sloane In 1997

LA PLATA, Md. – Today marks the anniversary of the homicide of Elizabeth Sloane, a 33-year old resident of Capitol Heights, Maryland. Her case remains unsolved, but your assistance can help us bring justice to Elizabeth and her family.

On October 6, 1997, at approximately 6 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a field near the Charles County Fairgrounds. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased female wrapped in a blanket. The female was later identified as Elizabeth Sloane and her death was ruled a homicide.

If you have information about this crime, or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. CCSO and Crime Solvers are offering a reward of up to $12,500 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment