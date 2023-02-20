Commissioners Congratulate NHS Marching Patriots For 2022 Competitive Accomplishments

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners wishes to congratulate Northern High School’s Marching Patriots for their 2022 competitive marching band accomplishments.

The Marching Patriots completed a record season with a third consecutive Maryland State Championship with a score of 84.6, their first historic win of the U.S. Bands National Title with a season-high score of 94.6; placing first out of 13 bands and winning caption awards for Best Music and Best Visual Performance.

Sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued success and high tribute to the many long hours of practice, outstanding performance, dedication to excellence and distinctive accomplishments are hereby extended to the young men and women of the Marching Patriots.

Members of the 2022 US Bands Group IA Maryland State and National Champions are: Henry Acquah, Layla Bellamy, Alisa Billups, Linnea Burkholder, Samantha Burnett, Annie Campbell, Logan Campbell, Chloe Clagg, Linnea Creer, Alyssa Dubois, Charles Dunn, Dean Dunn, Lia Durham, Luke Erly, Charles Frank, Zoe Fraser, Samantha Gallion, Sofia Hale, Rebecca Heyer, Barbara Kaczmarek, Addison Klassen, Kennerick Lusk, Tyler McLaughlin, Nathan McMahon, Kamara Merritt, Laila Mitchell, Daphne Niederhauser, Hyrum Niederhauser, Ruby Niederhauser, Ahna Pizzillo, Alessandra Pizzillo, Laurelei Ryan, Alexander Southerland, Marissa Therrien, Matthew Trickle, Kayla Turner, Myana Ware, Jamison Wealer and Josie Wealer.