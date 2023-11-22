Concept Plan Approved For Proposed Pax River Village Center: ALDI, Starbucks, And More

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On November 13, 2023, the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission approved a concept site plan for the proposed Pax River Village Center, which is currently known as Millison Plaza.

The proposed project will be approximately 24.76 acres and will include a 19,400-square-foot ALDI, a Starbucks with a drive-thru, multiple fast food restaurants, and a retail business.

The project’s location will be on the corner of Shangri-La Drive, Route 235, and FDR Boulevard.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com