Construction Delays Won’t Keep Students From Heading To The Classroom At Beach Elementary

Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Beach Elementary students will return to class one day later than other schools in Calvert County due to continued construction.

Many parents took to Facebook to share their concerns, questioning whether the construction would be complete before the first day of school. Principal Brock Fulton responded.

“There are still some final touches being done. However, the school will be ready to receive students on August 29th as advertised,” said Fulton.

Those final touches include finishing the playground, field grass and the parking lot. Then, there’s the second and final phase of work.

Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

“The second phase includes the revised bus loop, staff parking and car ride loop. That is anticipated to be completed by January 2024,” says Rene Daniels, Chief of Communications for Calvert County Public Schools.

When it comes to car riders, the school is encouraging parents to put children on the bus – at least for now.

“We are asking car riders to be bus riders this year because we will be using the two loops on Old Bayside Road for both buses and cars until the parking lot is finished. We are hoping to significantly reduce the amount of car riders to increase safety and decrease traffic congestion,” said Fulton.

If parents must drive their kids to school, they’re being asked to park where it is safe and legal-not impeding traffic, blocking intersections or private driveways.

“Parents should park and walk their student(s) to the sidewalk area where the last buses are located at the old Beach Elementary School and release the students to BES staff on the sidewalk,” says Daniels.

Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

While school will start Tuesday, August 29th, for first through fifth-grade students, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will have staggered start times again this year. During August 29th and 30th, individual families will conference with the teacher.

“This is a great way to reduce anxiety for students and provide a time for families to talk with the teacher,” says Daniels.

Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

Half of the class will attend school on Thursday, August 31st, and the other half will attend on Friday, September 1st. All Kindergarteners and Pre-K students will attend school on Tuesday, September 5th.

Another question many people in the area are asking is when the old BES will be torn down. In July, crews began removing asbestos from the building. Daniels says it is expected to be completed by January 2024.

As for the tennis courts on the property that are used by many in the community, Daniels says they will remain intact.

“Calvert County Public Schools is currently in discussions with the Town of Chesapeake Beach regarding the upkeep and availability of tennis courts. Details will be shared once more information becomes available.”

Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

The original Beach Elementary was one of the oldest buildings in the county, built in 1953. Its size had become a problem for the county. In 2016, they began redistricting to relieve the school’s overcrowding, sending students from Beach to Windy Hill Elementary.

The state covered 53% of the costs to build the new Beach Elementary. Calvert County taxpayers will pick up the tab for the rest.

Northern Middle School and Mt. Harmony Elementary School will both need major renovation or replacement by 2028.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com