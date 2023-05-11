Correctional Officers Volunteer To Help Charles County Family On National Rebuilding Day

NEWBURG, Md. – On April 29, 2023, Charles County Correctional Officers, along with their families, participated in National Rebuilding Day volunteering for Rebuilding Together Charles County to help a deserving couple, Mr. and Mrs. Whiting in Newburg.

The officers and volunteers spent the day working on various projects to improve the safety and health of the Whiting family. They constructed a ramp in front of the house, installed new light fixtures, a new sump pump, and a gutter. Additionally, they built a well pump house, buried an oil line for the furnace, removed debris, and organized the outdoor areas.

Rebuilding Together Charles County expressed their gratitude for the dedication and hard work of the Charles County Department of Corrections, Sheriff’s Office. “Continuing our mission, we were able to help our elderly homeowners age in place, safely and respectfully,” they said.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office extended their appreciation to Mr. David Hill, a retired IBEW Master electrician representing the Knights of Columbus St Joseph’s in Pomfret, who volunteered his time and expertise. They also thanked La Plata Mill for the bobcat rental and C&C Rolloff for the dumpster.

“We thank Rebuilding Together for funding these projects so that we can give back to our community. Being a blessing to them was actually a blessing to us,” the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

The work of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officers and employees goes beyond the walls of the Detention Center. Their efforts to improve the lives of their community members are commendable and inspiring.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

