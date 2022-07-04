ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced they are now accepting applications for payments to eligible seafood processors and wholesale dealers. The funding is being provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program. This program has been developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Potential applicants include owners of seafood processing facilities and processing vessels, including at-sea processors or dealers. Each owner of a processing facility or vessel may apply separately for funding. Eligible expenses must have been incurred between Jan. 27, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021, and fall in these categories:

-workplace safety measures

-market pivots

-retrofitting facilities

-transportation and medical services.

Funds for this program are limited to $222,000. The applicants will receive payments after review by MDA. Funds will be provided in a prorated fashion based upon the documented costs from each facility.

For more information and to fill out an application and submit receipts, please visit: onestop.md.gov/forms/maryland-covid-relief-seafood-processor-62960431d9754e00015223a4.

The deadline to apply is July 31. For more information on the program and/or application process, please contact Stone.slade@maryland.gov.