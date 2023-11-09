LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – College of Southern Maryland (CSM) students have been busy volunteering in the community during this season of giving.

In St. Mary’s County, students from CSM’S EXITO International Club and CSM staff recently joined to support Grupo Bienestar, a non-profit organization supporting Latino students and families, to help host a Family Fiesta in Lexington Park.

The Family Fiesta is an annual, free community event that serves the region’s bilingual communities providing opportunities for the families to engage with local agencies and receive information related to healthcare, childcare and education. CSM EXITO members provided attendees with information about English as a Second Language and Adult Basic Education programming. The CSM team also donated food baskets to needy families.

In Charles County, CSM students and alumni joined Nov. 6 at New Life Church in La Plata to serve a free dinner, and distribute packaged meals, to members of the community experiencing food insecurities.

“We had a wonderful time serving our community at New Life Church,” said CSM Student Needs Resource and Outreach Coordinator Jehnell Linkins. “We distributed more than 78 meals and served dinner to 50 of our neighbors.”