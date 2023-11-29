The Honorable Judge Dalton Wood Jr., 88, passed away peacefully at his home on November 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

He lived most of his life in Lexington Park, MD. Having moved to Maryland in 1978 with his wife, three sons and daughter from Virginia Beach, VA.

Dalton was born in St. Petersburg, FL on September 9,1935 to Dalton Wood Sr. and Valerie West Wood. Being part of a Coast Guard family, they moved frequently. Dalton started school in Savannah, GA, moved up the east coast to North Carolina and then to Princess Anne County, VA, where he attended Kempsville elementary and high schools. In 1953 during his junior year he joined the Coast Guard Reserve and attended boot camp that summer. He graduated from high school with honors in 1954.

After high school Dalton attended the College of William and Mary for two years studying electrical engineering.

On July 29, 1956, Dalton married Sally Mae Baines, a beautiful red headed country girl. Together they had four children, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

He then received an appointment to the Norfolk Naval Air Station apprentice program. After graduating with honors as a certified aircraft electrician he worked on various land and carrier based military aircraft, both in the states and overseas.

After moving to Maryland to help establish the Naval Air Logistics Center he supported Naval Air Stations around the country as an Industrial Specialist.

In 1995, he retired from both Civil Service after 39 years and from the Coast Guard Reserves as a Chief Warrant Officer after 42 years. Mentoring, encouraging and helping to guide young Coasties in their careers was something that Dalton was very proud of and enjoyed tremendously.

He was a very civil-minded individual who served as an election judge and served on the Alcohol Beverage Board of St. Mary’s County for a total of eight years, including six as vice-chairman and another year as the President of the Maryland State Alcohol Beverage Board.

In 1998, Dalton once again felt the desire to serve and entered politics by running for a seat on the St. Mary’s County Board of Commissioners. Although unsuccessful, he met many wonderful people and made many friends that he remained close with over the years. In 2002, he again ran for elected office and was elected as a Judge of the Orphans Court for St. Mary’s County. This was the first time that a republican had been elected to that position since 1777. His responsibilities as a Judge was something he took very seriously and he was reelected three more times, serving a total of 16 years as a judge. Serving his final four years as Chief Judge, Dalton finally retired for good in 2018 at the age of 83. In 2017, he was honored by the St. Mary’s County Republican Party with their Lifetime Achievement award. He never had a job he didn’t love, because to him if you love what you do then it’s not really a job.

He was a man of amazing energy, intelligence and passion who loved to work with and around people. He always worked two jobs, while also serving in the Coast Guard Reserves.

Dalton was a member of the Thomas J. Shryock #223 Masonic Lodge in Hollywood, MD, the Southern Maryland chapter of The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, and the American Legion Post #221 in Avenue, MD. He spent over 25 years in local and state leadership, including one year as Associate Grand Guardian with the International Order of Jobs Daughters. Dalton also served as 1st and 2nd Vice President of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees.

He will be deeply missed by his Sally, who lovingly remembers him for his steadfast support, quirky sense of humor and the wild range of adventures during their 67 years of marriage.

Along with his wife Sally, he is survived by: sons; Kirk, Brett (wife Carolyn), Todd (partner Debbie); daughter Lisa (husband Stacey); grandchildren; Todd Jr, Jamison, Madison, Victoria, Dylan and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren; Bianca, Hailey, Shelby, Dalton and Camden; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. All of whom will miss hearing his favorite saying “It is what it is”!

Memorial contributions may be made to Patuxent Presbyterian Church, the Wounded Warrior Program, Shriners Children’s Hospital and/or Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Funeral Services will be private. Internment will take place at Princess Anne Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, VA. Plans for a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.