Xavion Tyrell Proctor

OXON HILL, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Xavion Tyrell Proctor, on August 23, 2022, on a warrant for Armed Carjacking obtained by county police on August 7, 2022.

According to the warrant, on August 7, 2022, police responded to the 2100 block of Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill, MD., for a reported armed carjacking.

Police spoke with the victim who reported being approached by Proctor alongside three other individuals who allegedly pointed a firearm, taking their vehicle and personal property, before fleeing the scene.

Detectives were able to identify Proctor as one of the suspects involved through their investigation.

On August 23, 2022, deputies determined that Proctor was located at an address in the 4500 block of Birchtree Lane in Temple Hills, MD.

Upon arrival, deputies were able to identify Proctor, he was then served with the warrant, placed into custody, and safely transported to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections without incident. Prince George’s County Police Detectives were notified.

Proctor is also charged with Carjacking, Assault First Degree, Armed Robbery, Firearm Use/Felony-Violence Crime, Robbery, Assault Second Degree, Theft of $1,500 to under $25,000, Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking, Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle- Rogue and Vagabond, Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun on Person, and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle.

For more information contact the Communications and Public Affairs Division at 301-780-8637.