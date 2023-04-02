Deputies Recover Firearms, Ammunition And Stolen Vehicles While Executing Search Warrant

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office Civil Division executed a court-ordered warrant of restitution eviction in the 6300 block of Sunvalley Terrace in District Heights, MD., on March 28, 2023, with the assistance of the District Heights Police Department and Prince George’s County Police Department.

During the warrant of restitution eviction, four suspects were inside the residence, and two of the four suspects had open warrants.

As the deputies were clearing the house, they discovered three handguns, one extended magazine, multiple ammunition, and two stolen vehicles. District Heights Police Department recovered all three weapons for evidence and impounded both vehicles for further investigation.

Suspect 1, Hannah Olivia Brown, is charged with Driving a Motor Vehicle on Highway without a required License and Authorization. Suspect 2 Terry Darnell Card is charged with Theft Scheme $1000 to Under $10,000.

Both suspects were taken into custody, served with the warrants, and safely transported by District Heights Police Department to Prince George’s County Department of Corrections without incident.

For more information contact the Communications and Public Affairs Division at 301-780-8637.