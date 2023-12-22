LUSBY, Md. – On Thursday, Dec. 21 at approximately 12:06 p.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Patuxent High School in Lusby, for the report of suspicious activity.

A call was received from a school employee who observed two unknown individuals dressed in camouflage walking in the wooded area on the backside of the school.

The caller believed they may have been carrying shotguns. The school was immediately placed in a Hold status.

Deputies immediately searched the surrounding area and determined it was clear and there was no threat to students or staff. Once receiving the all-clear, deputies assisted with bus dismissal.

If you still have questions about your child’s bus, please contact transportation at 443-550-8786.