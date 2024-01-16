Deputy Recovers Narcotics Following Proactive Traffic Stop In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – At approximately 2:13 p.m., on Monday, January 15, 2024, while conducting proactive traffic enforcement in Mechanicsville, MD, Deputy Joseph Senatore initiated a traffic stop for a safety violation that led to a drug-related arrest.

While making contact with the driver, Deputy Senatore observed CDS paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the car and the subject uncovered suspected heroin capsules, buprenorphine, and cocaine.

The driver of the Ford Fusion has been identified as Charles Dallas Biagi, Jr., 37, of Charlotte Hall, MD, who, through a check through the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration, was revealed to be operating the vehicle while having a suspended driver’s license.

Mr. Biagi was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with three counts of CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana and one count of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.