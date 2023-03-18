SEVERNA PARK, Md. – On March 17, at approximately 8:20 p.m., a single-vehicle collision was reported in the area of Ritchie Highway and Jones Station Road.

Anne Arundel County police officers responded to the scene, where they discovered a vehicle operated by Detective Ian Preece that had collided with a sign.

Officers detected signs of impairment and subsequently charged Preece with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and other related traffic charges.

Preece, a 15-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division, has been administratively suspended with pay pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.

Preece along with Detective Scott Ballard was shot in the line of duty on February 5, 2022, after attempting to pull over homicide suspect Joseph Robert Mitchell Willis in a victim’s stolen car.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

